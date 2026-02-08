Goal.com
Richard Martin

Man City player ratings vs Liverpool: Don't write them off yet! Erling Haaland ends his Anfield hoodoo after Bernardo Silva salvation job to keep Premier League title hopes alive

Manchester City are still fighting for this Premier League title. Seemingly down and out after Dominik Szoboszlai's incredible free-kick, Pep Guardiola's side pulled off a frantic comeback against Liverpool to snatch a 2-1 win and record their first victory in front of an Anfield crowd in 23 years. Erling Haaland set up the equaliser for Bernardo Silva and then sealed the win from the penalty spot to end his own poor run at the home of the Reds.

It was Haaland's first goal at Anfield in a City shirt, but there was still a lot more drama to come. With Alisson committing himself forward, City broke, and Rayan Cherki passed the ball from the halfway line all the way into the net. But after absolute bedlam in the away end, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul by Szoboszlai on Haaland and the Hungarian was sent off. 

It was a fittingly chaotic end to a breath-taking second half, which also saw Gianluigi Donnarumma make an outstanding save to thwart Alexis Mac Allister from range and keep City in front. 

The first half was full of attrition, a far cry from the blood and thunder this fixture has served up in recent years, although City acquitted themselves well. Guardiola's side had 10 shots in the first half, more than Liverpool had faced in the first 45 minutes of any game this season, with Haaland getting two glimpses of goal, only to denied by Alisson each time. 

The temperature was raised in the second half. Antoine Semenyo should have done better with his first clear sight of goal but couldn't beat Alisson, while Liverpool raised the stakes even more, and the in-form Hugo Ekitike almost struck with a header which rolled just wide of the post.

In the end it took an absolute worldie free-kick from Szoboszlai to break the deadlock, and with a quarter of an hour to go, it felt like City's title hopes were slipping away. But the industrious Bernardo gave them a bolt of hope by sliding in to meet Haaland's knockdown, and then the visitors were handed the chance to pull off their unexpected comeback when Matheus Nunes was sent flying by Alisson. 

Haaland did not waste his opportunity to end his Anfield hoodoo and secured unforgettable victory to put City right back into the title race.

GOAL rates Man City's players from Anfield...

  • Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma (8/10):

    Fortunate to get away with flapping at a cross when Salah lobbed over the bar, but made an excellent intervention when he punched the ball away from a lurking Ekitike. Nothing he could do about the show-stopping opener, but no one expected him to stop Mac Allister's fizzer, which should go down as the save of the season.

    Matheus Nunes (8/10):

    Another strong display with a decisive impact. Played an inviting through ball to Marmoush which the Egyptian couldn't capitalise on and dealt well with the threat of Gakpo. In the dying embers of the game he continued to get forward and won the penalty.

    Abdukodir Khusanov (7/10):

    Made an impressive turnaround after a nervy start. Showed confidence bringing the ball out and switching the play while clearing his lines well. Had to come off after suffering a concussion in the second half.

    Marc Guehi (8/10):

    Demonstrated some top-class, last-ditch defending, cutting out through-balls while standing up to Ekitike and making a brave block to deny Wirtz. Booked for hauling down Salah when the home fans wanted a red and continued to frustrate the team he almost joined last summer with a flurry of key blocks.

    Rayan Ait-Nouri (8/10):

    Another example of his steady improvement. Got lots of joy down the left flank, made smart decisions and defended well to stop Liverpool's counters in their tracks.

  • Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Bernardo Silva (9/10):

    An industrious performance from start to finish, playing a huge role in the turnaround. Made an important tackle on Salah and helped get Khusanov out of a sticky situation. A tackle led to a half-chance for Haaland and he took full advantage when the Norwegian served him up a better opportunity to equalise.

    Rodri (7/10):

    Looked more like his usual self with a good, controlling performance in the first half. Stopped Wirtz getting in behind and played a cross to Haaland leading to a shot on target.

    Nico O'Reilly (7/10):

    Put his power to good use, providing a solid platform alongside Rodri which helped City edge the first half and then turn the game on its head.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITYAFP

    Attack

    Omar Marmoush (5/10):

    Showed some bright movement in the early stages but missed his big chance when he was outmuscled by Konate after being played in by Nunes. Taken off for Cherki on the hour mark.

    Erling Haaland (8/10):

    Kept his head up after a frustrating first half, keeping the game alive with his knockdown to Bernardo and then emphatically converting his penalty.

    Antoine Semenyo (6/10):

    Should have done better with his effort in the second half but kept going and played a small part in the win by driving forward.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-MAN CITYAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    A massive occasion to make his comeback from injury. Nearly scored and dug deep in the dying minutes when Liverpool desperately sought an equaliser.

    Rayan Cherki (8/10):

    Exactly the player you want to bring on in an occasion like this. Kept the move alive leading to the equaliser and then scored a fabulous halfway-line goal which was cruelly denied by VAR.

    Nathan Ake (N/A):

    Replaced Semenyo in the 95th minute.

    Pep Guardiola (8/10):

    If this is to be his last trip to Anfield, it couldn't have gone better. Picked a wise team to control the game and then correctly believed his players would continue to fight and turn it around.

