Man City player ratings vs Leicester City: Jack Grealish is alive! Forgotten man scores first Premier League goal in 15 months while Savinho sizzles in stroll for Pep Guardiola's side

The England midfielder showed he deserves more opportunities to rediscover his old form in a very comfortable evening against the struggling Foxes

Manchester City were without Erling Haaland and didn't have Pep Guardiola in the dugout, but they barely had to break stride as they beat Leicester City 2-0 on Wednesday to boost their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four.

Jack Grealish was the principal benefactor of Guardiola's decision to rotate his squad, and the midfielder wasted no time at all in making an impression, scoring in the second minute after a generous lay off from the lively Savinho. Indeed, many City fans missed the goal as they boycotted the opening nine minutes in protest to the club's measures on ticketing.

Omar Marmoush doubled City's lead just before the half-hour mark after an absolute howler from Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, and it looked like City were going to fill their boots, but they effectively declared and conserved their energy for Sunday's derby against Manchester United. Given the lack of threat Leicester were offering, it was a logical move that paid off handsomely.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...