Man City player ratings vs Bayer Leverkusen: What were you thinking, Pep?! Guardiola pays the price for benching Erling Haaland & Co. in embarrassing Champions League loss

It was a starting XI more befitting of the Carabao Cup than the Champions League and Leverkusen took full advantage, taking a first-half lead with an arrowed strike from Alex Grimaldo and then doubling it in the second half with a glancing header from Patrick Schick after some careless defending from Nathan Ake.
Guardiola made three changes at half-time after a miserable first-half display but only called upon Haaland and Rayan Cherki after more than an hour, having previously introduced Jeremy Doku and Foden with little benefit. Haaland instantly gave City more purpose and firepower but missed his two efforts, and after he blasted his second attempt over the bar his side never looked like getting back into the game.
GOAL rates Man City's players from the Etihad Stadium...