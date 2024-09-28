Man City player ratings vs Newcastle: Josko Gvardiol and Jack Grealish impress but Ilkay Gundogan has to produce more as life after Rodri injury begins with a draw

Pep Guardiola's side dropped points for the second-successive Premier League game as they began life without their Spanish midfielder

Josko Gvardiol's individual brilliance was cancelled out by Anthony Gordon's penalty as Manchester City were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw at Newcastle on Saturday.

Newcastle shaded the first half when it came to chances, until a moment of brilliance from Gvardiol in the 35th minute. Jack Grealish skipped past a would-be tackler, and the Croatian defender showed great feet before easily slotting past Nick Pope.

The hosts would not be cowed, however, and Gordon won and then dispatched his own penalty in the 58th minute. That equaliser ignited the hosts, and City were hanging on for sustained periods, as the visitors missed the injured Rodri.

Both teams pushed for a winner late on, and Bernardo Silva nearly won it in second-half stoppage-time as his vicious volley was parried by Pope, but in the end, City had to settle for a point that leaves their place at the top of the Premier League table vulnerable.

GOAL rates City's players from St. James' Park...