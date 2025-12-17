Man City suffer injury blow as youngster is forced off early in Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford

Bobb was considered one of the brightest prospects to have graduated from City's youth system when he made his debut for the senior side in the 2023-24 season. However, constant injuries have only limited his game time at the club, thereby stunting his progress as a player. In the current campaign, the youngster has started in only five league matches and has slowly fallen in the pecking order behind Jeremy Doku. He has clocked only 720 minutes on the pitch and has contributed with just one assist, which came in City's 4-0 win over Wolves in their season opener.

Despite his limited game time, Guardiola still has Bobb's back as earlier in the season, the Spanish manager said: "I’m so happy he is back. I don’t know how long it is since he played 90 minutes maybe one year but he is so strong, so disciplined in defensive issues, an incredible threat in small spaces. Hopefully, he can be healthy. All I ask of him is to be healthy and strong in his head and I’m pretty sure he is going to help us in that position. He is another quality player from the Academy. In the last decade, it has been unbelievable how many good players this club has created. There is an incredible team helping the Academy and I have a feeling right now in the EDS there are a lot of good players."

The extent of the injury remains unknown, however, Guardiola addressed the issue during his post-match interaction with the press, saying: "He left after 10, 15 minutes. Complained about the muscular region, muscular injury, in the hamstring. So hopefully it's not a big one and he can come back soon."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!