Man City made to wait! Bournemouth boss offers update on Antoine Semenyo ahead of expected £65m transfer
Man City closing in on Semenyo
Semenyo is expected to clinch a move to Manchester City in the January transfer window. A deal to take the attacker to the Etihad Stadium is believed to have been agreed in principle, with Semenyo thought to be eager for the saga to be completed quickly. However, Manchester City may still have to wait a little longer to clinch Semenyo's signing, with Iraola insisting that the deal is not yet done and that the 25-year-old has not yet played his last game for the club.
Bournemouth offer Semenyo update
Iraola was asked about Semenyo after the defeat to Arsenal and offered the following update. He told BBC Sport: "The situation hasn't changed. I expect him to play the next one. There is a lot of noise, I can't control that. Antoine is our player and until I am told he is not he will continue playing."
The Bournemouth boss also spoke about his team's defeat to Arsenal, adding: "It is a feeling we've had a lot lately. We do a lot of good things but go away with one point or no points. Today we conceded three goals against Arsenal but they have not had a lot of chances. Overall it was quite a level game, we were better in the first half but Arsenal had the better of the second half. It is very difficult to score two against Arsenal but to finish without a point is frustrating. We have to be very good to get just one point. Arsenal found a way to win it and that is costing us a lot. I was quite unhappy with the referee. The third goal came from a free-kick that was not a free-kick. We were complaining because we felt he made a mistake [to blow full-time when Semenyo had the ball at the end]."
Guardiola tight-lipped on potential move
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also been asked about Semenyo but had little to say when quizzed about the speculation at the end of December. He said: "I have to be careful what I say. I don't know any news about anything right now. I'm sorry, I don't have any news. That is why I said yesterday before and the day of the game – the transfer window is completely closed right now."
Semenyo told he 'deserves' move
Premier League legend Alan Shearer expects Semenyo to move and feels he deserves his chance at a big club. He told Betfair: "Semenyo a really good player. He had a great start to the season, I remember his two goals at Anfield on the first night, and when Liverpool, Chelsea, and City are chasing you, you're doing something right. City is a good option; he's going to Pep and a hugely successful club. With the talent they have: Doku, Savinho, Foden and Cherki, it's incredible. Whether he plays every week we'll have to wait and see. He's worked hard to get where he is. You have to applaud him. The fun starts now in terms of winning trophies and working with the best manager we've ever seen. He deserves it."
What comes next?
Manchester City will play their first game of 2026 on Sunday when they take on Chelsea on Sunday. The Blues come into the game after having parted company with manager Enzo Maresca and without star midfielder Moises Caicedo due to suspension. City will be hoping to take all three points to cut the gap at the top of the table to Arsenal following their win over Bournemouth.
