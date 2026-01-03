Man City made to wait! Bournemouth boss offers update on Antoine Semenyo ahead of expected £65m transfer

Iraola was asked about Semenyo after the defeat to Arsenal and offered the following update. He told BBC Sport: "The situation hasn't changed. I expect him to play the next one. There is a lot of noise, I can't control that. Antoine is our player and until I am told he is not he will continue playing."

The Bournemouth boss also spoke about his team's defeat to Arsenal, adding: "It is a feeling we've had a lot lately. We do a lot of good things but go away with one point or no points. Today we conceded three goals against Arsenal but they have not had a lot of chances. Overall it was quite a level game, we were better in the first half but Arsenal had the better of the second half. It is very difficult to score two against Arsenal but to finish without a point is frustrating. We have to be very good to get just one point. Arsenal found a way to win it and that is costing us a lot. I was quite unhappy with the referee. The third goal came from a free-kick that was not a free-kick. We were complaining because we felt he made a mistake [to blow full-time when Semenyo had the ball at the end]."

