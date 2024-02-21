VIDEO: Malik Tillman's 'Bobby Valentino' haircut price admission sparks confusion as Thierry Henry, Micah Richards & Jamie Carragher grill USMNT star after PSV's Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund
It was a big night on the field for Malik Tillman but it was his hair that was the main subject of debate in the CBS studios after the game.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tillman quizzed on 'Bobby V' hairstyle
- Haircut price confusion sparks studio laughter
- USMNT star wins penalty to earn PSV draw