AFP
'Make a tall guy like me look small!' - Jurgen Klopp heads to NBA Berlin game between Orlando Magic & Memphis Grizzlies amid Real Madrid job links
Klopp made to feel small in Berlin
Klopp appeared to be in high spirits in his native Germany this week, swapping the intense pressure of the technical area for the glitz and glamour of the NBA. The former Liverpool manager was among the star attractions at the Uber Arena in Berlin, where the Orlando Magic faced off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the latest instalment of the NBA’s global expansion games.
Taking to Instagram to document the evening, Klopp shared a series of photos where he was seen mingling with the giants of the court. Standing at a respectable 6ft 3in, Klopp is usually one of the more imposing figures in world football, but he was forced to concede defeat in the height department when flanked by the basketball professionals.
"Only these guys can make a tall guy like me look small," he wrote, tagging Franz and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic. "I am having a „magical“ time for this historic @nba Berlin Game. It was a pleasure meeting [Svenja Brunckhorst ] the Wagner Brothers!"
The event in Berlin was a homecoming of sorts for Klopp, who has been enjoying a less frenetic schedule since leaving Liverpool. Dressed casually and beaming for the cameras, he looked like a man thoroughly enjoying his "semi-retirement" role with Red Bull, taking the opportunity to chat with German NBA star Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic. However, while Klopp looked relaxed, the football world remains in a frenzy regarding his next potential destination.
Real Madrid rumours intensify
While Klopp was enjoying the basketball, the rumour mill in Spain has reached a fever pitch. Reports circulating from Madrid suggest that Florentino Perez has identified the 58-year-old as his primary target to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu following Xabi Alonso's sacking this week and the disappointing debut of Alvaro Arbeloa in the Copa del Rey this week. With the current Real Madrid campaign failing to meet the lofty expectations of Los Blancos faithful, speculation is rife that a managerial change could be on the cards for the summer of 2026.
Klopp has long been admired by the Real Madrid hierarchy. His "heavy metal" football, combined with his proven track record of rebuilding sleeping giants into European conquerors, makes him the ideal candidate to reinvigorate a squad packed with Galacticos.
Asked if he had been contacted by Madrid since the ex-Bayer Leverkusen boss was sacked, Klopp said: "I don’t know if that’s where your question was going, but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.
“I was surprised, that’s true - genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
A German connection on the court
The choice of attending the Orlando Magic game was likely no coincidence for Klopp. The Magic feature the Wagner brothers, Franz and Moritz, who are key figures for the German national basketball team. Klopp, a keen follower of all German sports, was seen in animated conversation with Franz.
The Berlin crowd gave the former Borussia Dortmund boss a rapturous reception when shown on the Jumbotron, a reminder of his enduring status as a national hero in Germany. Since taking up his strategic role as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, Klopp has been spotted at various sporting events, from the Euros to Formula 1, embracing the freedom that comes with not having to prepare for a Premier League fixture every three days.
- Getty Images Sport
Could Klopp handle the Bernabeu?
Pundits and fans alike have spent the last few weeks debating whether Klopp’s high-intensity style would mesh with the culture at Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are historically known for a more laissez-faire management style that accommodates huge egos - a sharp contrast to the collective, system-first philosophy Klopp implemented at Liverpool and Dortmund.
However, the prospect of seeing Klopp manage the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinícius Junior and Jude Bellingham is a mouth-watering one for neutrals. His ability to forge a deep emotional connection with his players could be exactly what is needed to unite a dressing room of superstars.
Advertisement