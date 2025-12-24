Getty Images Sport
'That's what bothers me' - Lyon sent Endrick stern warning by club legend after Real Madrid outcast seals loan move
Endrick move receives Benzema and Mbappe backing
A Premier League move had been a reported option for the teenager, with Manchester United and West Ham both previously credited with an interest in the Brazil international. However, it's Ligue 1 side Lyon that won the race to land Endrick on loan for the remainder of the season.
Endrick, who was used more frequently under former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, is hoping a change of scenery and the possibility of further game time will boost his 2026 World Cup chances. The Selecao are managed by Ancelotti, though Endrick hasn't made a Brazil squad since the defeat to Argentina back in March.
The young striker's move to Parc OL was celebrated by former Real Madrid and Lyon hitman Karim Benzema, the French forward commenting "vamoossss" under a post announcing the French side's signing of Endrick, while Kylian Mbappe praised the switch.
However, Lyon legend Sidney Govou remains doubtful over the reasoning behind the decision to sign Endrick, outlining what 'bothers' the former winger about the move.
'Nobody knows enough about Endrick'
Govou initially discussed the decision to make new additions in the January window, telling French publication Le Progres: "Regarding the transfer window, I understand the coach wants a striker, a centre-back, and two or three midfielders. But when a system is working well, you have to be careful, because it can break down very quickly.
"Would a striker who scored more goals put in the same defensive work as Satriano? I only believe in the winter transfer window when you need to replace an injured player. I'm not sure it's always good for the team's balance.
Meanwhile on the signing of Endrick, Govou added: "Nobody knows enough about Endrick to know what he's capable of, even if he's undoubtedly a good player. However, be careful, a substitute who never plays often indicates a problem. Endrick will have individual goals that might not align with the team's collective objectives, and that's what bothers me."
Bellingham sends good wishes to Endrick
Endrick took to Instagram to share an AI generated video of him flying to France and walking to his number nine shirt at Parc OL alongside the caption: "Allez les Gones!"
And Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham reacted to the post with the comment: "Mucha suerte mi Bob!" The phrase translates to: "Good luck my Bob!" with the post referring to Endrick's nickname of 'Bobby' after the former United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.
Endrick is expected to be the only major Real Madrid departure in January as Los Blancos look to return to the top of La Liga in the second half of the season. The Spanish giants made a flying start to the campaign under former Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso but a run of just three wins in their last seven leaves the Madrid powerhouse four points behind league leaders and defending champions Barcelona at the summit of the La Liga table.
Real Madrid return to action with Real Betis welcome
Real Madrid return to domestic action in the New Year with the welcome of Real Betis in January 4th. Los Blancos then follow up the meeting with the Seville side with a Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on January 8th.
The winner of that semi-final will face either Barcelona or Athletic Club in the final, the pair in action on January 7th. The Blaugrana sit top of La Liga having won their last eight league matches, and their seemingly unstoppable form means they head into 2026 in good shape to successfully defend their league crown.
