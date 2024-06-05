Luke-Shaw-EnglandGetty
Soham Mukherjee

Luke Shaw injury update: England given significant boost as Man Utd defender steps up recovery ahead of Euro 2024

Luke ShawGareth SouthgateEnglandFriendliesEuropean Championship

Luke Shaw has reportedly stepped up his recovery from injury and could be included in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Shaw is nursing a hamstring injury
  • Has been out of action since February
  • Being eased back into squad training
Article continues below