Agent Luka Modric?! AC Milan aim to use Croatia international to help land his former Real Madrid team-mate
Maignan set to leave AC Milan
With his contract expiring at the end of this season, Maignan can begin negotiations with other clubs as early as January, raising the possibility of leaving Milan on a free transfer next summer. The Rossoneri had reportedly offered an extension until 2028, increasing his salary from €2.8 million to €5.5m per year, but he has not been convinced to sign on the dotted line with Calciomercato reporting that no further talks are scheduled between the goalkeeper and club.
Maignan is reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €8m, which is significantly higher than what the Italian giants are offering. Juventus have emerged as serious contenders for Maignan's signature, while top European clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race.
Milan want Madrid's Lunin
With Maignan unlikely to stay back, AC Milan have started their search for a new No.9 at San Siro and Tuttosport reports that they have included Real Madrid's Ukrainian custodian Lunin. Calciomercato further claims that Los Blancos value the Ukraine international in the region of €25m.
Lunin is represented by famous football agent Jordge Mendez, a representative with whom Milan have worked in the past. Mendez also represents former Milan star Joao Felix and Pervis Estupinan and Rafael Leao. The report also adds that the Italian giants are hoping that Modric, who joined them from Madrid, would play a key role in the club's negotiation with Lunin and convince him to move to Milan.
Why do top European clubs want Maignan?
The French goalkeeper has established himself as one of the best in his position in Europe during his time in Milan. He's also the No.1 for France and wore the captain's armband back in October in the absence of injured skipper Kylian Mbappe. France boss Didier Deschamps explained why he went with his goalkeeper, as he said: "Mike is a leader. Against Azerbaijan, when Kylian came off, Mike took over the armband. The fact that he has been able to play so many matches means that he is solid. He is a great competitor, even in training. He is a workaholic, sometimes a little too much in my opinion. But that's how he is."
The stopper also does not lack confidence. When asked if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, he told GQ Italia: "I’m not going to say, no. There are a lot of great goalkeepers around. I only focus on myself. I know my potential. I believe in myself. I’ve worked really hard to get where I am. I don’t feel I’m a spectacular keeper. I try to do things in the simplest way possible.”
How is it going for Modric at Milan?
After spending more than a decade at Santiago Bernabeu, where he established himself as an all-time great in world football, Modric finally left Madrid this summer to join AC Milan on a free transfer. The veteran midfielder has appeared in 15 matches for the club thus far in all competitions, where he has scored one goal and provided two assists.
When asked why he chose to move to Italy, Modrid had earlier said: "After Real, I've always said it, wherever you go it's a step down. There is no doubt about this and all players can confirm it. But I think I arrived at a club that is very close to Real Madrid in terms of reputation and history: for me it is the most ideal situation that could have happened to me. Especially because I love Milan and as a child I grew up with Italian football. Milan was the club I adored the most. When Milan's option presented itself, it was the right one for me."
He added: "The city is wonderful. People welcomed me phenomenally, both inside and outside the club. The teammates, the coach, the fans, everything is really high-level. You can see that Milan is a great historic club, one of the biggest in the world. You can feel it at every step, so I'm really happy and I'm enjoying all of this."
