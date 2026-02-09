Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Luis Enrique sends out pointed message on his future at PSG amid talk of interest from Man Utd
Luis Enrique's future update
Luis Enrique was asked about his PSG future amid links with Manchester United, as the Red Devils consider alternative options to interim boss Michael Carrick ahead of the summer. However, the 55-year-old insists that he does not have any plans to leave PSG, with reports claiming that he is set to sign an extension to his current deal, which runs until 2027. In his press conference on Monday, he appeared to confirm as much.
He told reporters: “I am so happy at Paris Saint-Germain. Ici c’est Paris!”
Carrick's fine start
United may not need to look far to find the best option to take over, given Carrick's start at Old Trafford. Their 2-0 win over Tottenham at the weekend gave them their fourth successive victory, and the ex-Middlesbrough manager may well end up earning the job permanently if his form continues.
To that end, he has said: “Nothing’s changed, to be honest.
“I’m fully aware of the role I’m doing here and the responsibility I’ve got. We want to be successful, and I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season—if that’s me, if that’s somebody else.
“At this stage, I can’t control that and we’ll see what happens, but it’s certainly about trying to improve the team and making Manchester United stronger. Results over a short period of time don’t change that.
“If they have changed there is something wrong. It can’t be so knee-jerk whether it’s really good or whether there’s a few issues we need to solve.”
He added: “I’m loving what I’m doing. I’m here. I feel at home here, but I fully understand the situation, so I’m not getting too carried away.”
PSG trying to maintain momentum
While United are hoping to find their way into the top four and remain there, PSG have their sights set on yet more glory in Ligue 1. The capital giants thumped Marseille 5-0 over the weekend, and have thus returned to the top of the table, ahead of surprise challengers Lens by two points.
Luis Enrique was left thrilled by the performance, telling reporters: “We played a better match in Lisbon (against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League). We played a better match, an incredible match, but there was the result (a 2-1 loss). We scored but we hit the post four times as well. We created a lot of chances. But over the course of the season, I remember better matches than this one. This match is very important for our confidence.
The PSG manager added, “It was almost perfect […] we are a consistent team. We showed the level of our players in a collective and individual way. It is the best moment of the season.”
And superstar Ousmane Dembele sent an ominous warning to their title rivals, adding: “We really wanted to play a great game and send a message; we’re back and we are ready to hunt after titles.
“I think we handled the start of the season well. Last year’s start was a lot more difficult. Important moments are coming up, be it in the league of the Champions League. We will also have RC Lens on our tails…”
Dembélé netted a brace in the 5-0 win, adding: “I am feeling better. I’m getting into a rhythm. I’m getting better and better.”
What comes next?
PSG play Rennes on Friday as they bid to continue their title charge. United, by comparison, play West Ham in midweek as Carrick's reign takes in its fifth game.
