Luis Diaz offers update on plans for future as Barcelona reignite interest in Liverpool star after Nico Williams snub L. Diaz Liverpool Barcelona Transfers LaLiga Premier League

Luis Diaz opened up on his future plans as Barcelona have reportedly reignited their interest in the Liverpool star after they were snubbed by Nico Williams. Hours after Williams’ contract extension was officially announced, reports emerged linking the Blaugrana with Díaz, who has long been admired by sporting director Deco. The Colombian forward is now seen as a priority for Barcelona.