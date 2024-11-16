Louie Barry Stockport WrexhamGetty
Harry Sherlock

Louie Barry haunts Wrexham again: Red Dragons stung by Stockport County as Aston Villa loanee's stunner delivers valuable win in League One promotion battle

WrexhamStockport County vs WrexhamStockport CountyLeague OneL. Barry

Louie Barry scored a beauty as Stockport County beat Wrexham 1-0 to move within a point of the Red Dragons in the League One promotion race.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wrexham beaten by Barry stunner
  • Aston Villa winger scored against them last season too
  • Elliot Lee misses Wrexham's biggest chance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱