Lost Liverpool need a miracle to avoid an Arsenal annihilation at the Emirates

When Liverpool beat Arsenal at Anfield at the tail end of August, the common consensus was that very little had changed over the summer. The reigning Premier League champions hadn't defended well at all in their first two games of the season, against Bournemouth and Newcastle, but they remained 'mentality monsters', as underlined by the way in which they conjured up another late goal to beat their principal title rivals.

"Liverpool have got what Arteta and Arsenal haven't right now - that edge, that something, that belief to go and win big matches at big away grounds," former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville argued on Sky Sports, after a fantastic free-kick from Dominik Szoboszlai settled a rather poor game in the home side's favour. "Liverpool believe they should be winning these matches and I'm not sure Arsenal do. They're happy not to lose and it's costing them."

Neville's former team-mate, Roy Keane, added: "The sign of a brilliant team is winning matches when you are not at your very best - that is what champions do. It is early in the season, too. They will improve no doubt."

Liverpool didn't, though. On the contrary, the Reds regressed to such an alarming extent that their title defence was over before the middle of November.

The obvious question, then, is how has it come to this? Why are Liverpool turning up at the Emirates an embarrassing 14 points behind a team that they left trailing in their wake last season, and bested through a combination of clever tactical tweaks and sheer force of will just over four months ago? The short answer is, an almost complete collective failure at the club.