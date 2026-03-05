Ousmane Dembele makes PSG return in time for Champions League last 16 clash with Blues after long injury layoff

The 28-year-old winger has been out of action since mid-February following a frustrating run of setbacks. Dembele was forced off in the 27th minute during PSG's Champions League play-off first leg against Monaco at the Stade Louis-II.

Despite his early withdrawal, the Parisians secured a 3-2 victory on the night and eventually progressed 5-4 on aggregate. Despite carrying a minor knock into that fixture, the technical staff’s decision to start him backfired when he sustained a more significant injury that has sidelined him for several weeks.