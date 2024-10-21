Worrying times for Liverpool? Virgil van Dijk admits he is uncertain about his future at Anfield despite 'ongoing discussions' amid contract impasse

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeWorrying times for Liverpool? Virgil van Dijk admits he is uncertain about his future at Anfield despite 'ongoing discussions' amid contract impasseLiverpoolV. van DijkPremier LeagueVirgil van Dijk remains uncertain about his Anfield future while confirming talks are ongoing with Liverpool.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Dijk in talks over contract extensionDid not confirm if he will stay at LiverpoolReds currently leading the Premier League title raceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below