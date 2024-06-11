Liverpool star Luis Diaz can carry Colombia to Copa America glory in 2024

The mercurial winger could be key to bringing title to one of the competition's outsiders

Luis Diaz's best game in a Colombia shirt came in the most remarkable of circumstances. It was November 2023, and the winger had sat on the sidelines for weeks after his father had been kidnapped by a Colombian Guerrilla group, and held captive in his home country.

Less than two weeks after his father was freed, Diaz lined up for his national team ... and delivered a masterclass. The Liverpool forward scored twice, and was a constant menace as Colombia beat Brazil - a crucial win in their 2026 World Cup qualification efforts.

That night showed just how vital "Lucho" can be for his national team's success. Even then, out of touch, out of practice, and under the mental stress of domestic tumult, Diaz turned in a match-winning performance against one of the world's biggest sides.

Yes, this was a below-par Brazil. Yes, it was only World Cup qualification. But Diaz delivered a statement performance. This wasn't an isolated incident, either. Diaz has been a consistent threat for his team, a talismanic presence who can lead them on a deep Copa America run.