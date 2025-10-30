Liverpool's stance on sacking Arne Slot revealed ahead of upcoming games against Real Madrid and Man City after Reds slip to sixth defeat in seven games

Liverpool’s form has taken a sharp turn for the worse in recent weeks with six defeats in seven matches, four in a row in the Premier League, following a summer of heavy investment. Such circumstances are expected to be part of the club’s thinking in giving him more time, believes BBC Sport’s Chief Football Writer Phil McNulty, who says there is “not a chance” Slot’s job comes under threat in the near future.

This is despite mounting criticism from fans and the media, including for his team selection as the Reds lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

Fabrizio Romano also revealed on his YouTube channel that Liverpool’s hierarchy have “full trust” in Slot and believe that he will turn things around quickly.

Such patience should come as no surprise for a man who won the Premier League title in his first season in England, but no manager is exempt from speculation – something Slot is experiencing for the first time in his Liverpool career.