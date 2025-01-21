The Reds now need only one point to seal top spot in the league phase after overcoming gritty 10-man opponents at Anfield

There's just no stopping Liverpool or Mohamed Salah right now. Neither the Reds nor their talisman played particularly well in Tuesday night's Champions League clash with Lille at Anfield but Arne Slot's side still ensured their progression to the last 16 thanks to a 2-1 victory that featured Salah's 50th European goal for the club.

The Egyptian king had started the game poorly but, as he so often does, he produced a goal out of nothing, showing tremendous alertness to latch onto Curtis Jones' through ball, after Lille had lost possession in midfield, before leaving Lucas Chevalier with no chance with his curling finish from just outside the area.

Lille were reduced to 10 men when Aissa Mandi picked up a blatant second booking but Bruno Genesio's side, who have beaten by Real and Atletico Madrid in this season's Champions League, threatened to nick a point when star striker Jonathan David buried a rebound in the 62nd minute. However, Liverpool managed to maintain their perfect record thanks to substitute Harvey Elliott, who found the back of the net with the aid of a wicked deflection.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Liverpool players on show at Anfield as the Merseysiders moved to within one of sealing top spot in the league phase...