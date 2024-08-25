Liverpool player ratings vs Brentford: Luis Diaz is electric: Colombian wizard and Mohamed Salah swat Bees aside in first Anfield victory for Arne Slot

The Colombian was in red hot form as he scored and assisted in a comfortable win on their new manager's home debut

A sizzling Luis Diaz ensured Arne Slot began life at Anfield on the right foot as Liverpool beat Brentford 2-0 and continued their 100 per cent start under Jurgen Klopp's successor.

Slot's first Premier League goal at Liverpool's home felt very much like one they had scored hundreds of times under Klopp, as they recovered the ball just outside their area and Diogo Jota released Diaz, who flashed a shot into the top corner.

Brentford were a threat at set pieces but Liverpool looked very settled in the second half and went looking for another goal. They eventually got it from another transition, albeit much further up the field, as Diaz laid the ball off and Mohamed Salah fired into the far corner.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...