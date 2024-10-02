Liverpool player ratings vs Bologna: Sign up Mohamed Salah now! Anfield's Egyptian King earns Reds another Champions League win but Darwin Nunez disappoints again

The winger, who will be a free agent next summer, created one goal and then scored a stunner as Arne Slot's side beat Bologna

When are Liverpool going to get Mohamed Salah tied down to a new contract?! Because the Egyptian's renewal can't come soon enough. As the Egyptian King once again underlined in Wednesday night's Champions League win over Bologna, the Reds would be lost without their talisman.

The game at Anfield ultimately ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for the hosts but Arne Slot's side had been made to sweat for long periods of the game, with their Italian opponents twice striking the woodwork during the first half.

However, Salah proved decisive, as he so often does. The winger created the game's opening goal for Alexis Mac Allister before sealing a second successive Champions League win for Liverpool in this season's league phase with a classic curling finish with 15 minutes to go.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Reds on show as Salah stepped up once again on another disappointing night for Darwin Nunez...