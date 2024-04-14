Liverpool player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Season over for the Reds?! Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all drop stinkers as Premier League title hopes suffer critical blow

Jurgen Klopp's side wasted countless chances at Anfield as they succumbed to Eberiche Eze's early goal for the visitors

Liverpool's week from hell came to its conclusion on Sunday, as they backed up a disappointing draw at Manchester United and their embarrassing defeat to Atalanta with a lethargic 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace that leaves them with a mountain to climb in the Premier League title race.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game after just 14 minutes, as he slid in an effort from close-range after a superb one-touch move from Palace down their left-hand side. They were unfortunate not to go 2-0 down, too, as Andrew Robertson made a heroic goal-line clearance to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Liverpool eventually came into the game as Wataru Endo hit the crossbar before Dean Henderson made fine saves to deny Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the first half, and then Darwin Nunez early in the second period.

The Reds continued to pile on the pressure, and both Curtis Jones and substitute Diogo Jota wasted gilt-edged chances, while at the other end, Alisson Becker somehow denied Mateta from close-range. In the end, Palace held on to leave Liverpool two points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...