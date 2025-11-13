Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid & Barcelona all regularly scouting €100m teenager tipped to reach Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele heights

Diomande has been in astonishing form of late, registering three goals and as many assists in his previous three Bundesliga fixtures. Having made 10 appearances in the league, of which he has started in six, the Ivorian wonderkid has a direct goal involvement every 89 minutes, which are staggering figures for any player, especially someone who has spent less than a year in Europe and will only turn 19 on Friday.

Diomande's rise has been nothing short of spectacular. Having made his professional debut at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in March 2025, while still on the books of Leganes, it was at the age of 15 that the talented youngster took his first steps towards becoming a professional footballer. In 2022, the Abidjan-born winger moved to the USA, joining the DME Academy in Florida. During his three-year stay in the States, he gained experience and honed his skills with the Yulee High School varsity team, as well as United Premier Soccer League side Frenzi. While being associated to the DME Academy, he even attended trials at Scottish Premiership side Celtic.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the youngster. “I went to the USA to study and play football,” Diomande told Transfermarktin October. “I tried out for a few [MLS] teams like the Colorado Rapids and Charlotte FC, but it didn’t work out. I eventually realised that [the USA] wasn’t quite right for me. Football doesn’t have the same status there as basketball or American football.”