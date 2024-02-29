Luke Littler Jayden DannsGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Why Liverpool want to avoid Luke Littler repeat with teenage wonderkids after Carabao Cup & FA Cup heroics as Jurgen Klopp hails 'exceptional talents' Jayden Danns & Lewis Koumas

LiverpoolJuergen KloppFA CupEFL CupLiverpool vs SouthamptonLewis KoumasJayden DannsTrey Nyoni

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Liverpool are eager to avoid sending their teenage wonderkids down the same path as “darts sensation” Luke Littler.

  • Youngsters starring for Premier League giants
  • Boss eager to curb expectations
  • Prospects in other sports under the spotlight

