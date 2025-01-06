Steven Gerrard Lilly-EllaGetty/Instagram
Chris Burton

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard responds to news that his 20-year-old daughter Lilly-Ella is expecting baby with son of 'notorious' gangster jailed on firearms charge

S. GerrardLiverpoolSaudi Pro LeagueShowbizAl-EttifaqPremier League

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has responded to the news that his daughter Lilly-Ella is to have a baby with the son of a 'notorious' gangster.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ex-England captain coaching in Saudi Arabia
  • Eldest daughter has announced pregnancy
  • Gerrard family excited by the happy news
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱