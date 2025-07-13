This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Darwin Nunez Liverpool
Ritabrata Banerjee

'Liverpool aren't budging an inch' - Reds may KEEP Darwin Nunez as club refuse to lower €60m asking price for Uruguay international

Liverpool might end up retaining Darwin Nunez's services beyond this summer as they remain firm on their €60 million (£52m/$70m) valuation of the Uruguayan forward. Napoli remain interested in signing the striker this summer but they are offering a fee of €55m for the Reds star. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna will meet the player's agent on Monday.

  • Liverpool might end up retaining Nunez
  • Napoli desperate to sign the striker
  • Reds firm on their valuation of the striker
