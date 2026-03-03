Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez in line for shock Premier League return after losing Al-Hilal spot to Karim Benzema

Nunez is reportedly eyeing a sensational return to the Premier League this summer after a turbulent stint in the Saudi Pro League. After a high-profile move to Al-Hilal in August, which was intended to provide a fresh start away from the intense scrutiny of the British media, the 26-year-old has found himself at a crossroads. His time in the Middle East has failed to yield the long-term stability he sought, prompting several English heavyweights to put the forward back on their recruitment radars.

According to ChronicleLive, Chelsea have emerged as a primary contender for the striker’s signature as they continue an exhaustive search for a reliable focal point. The Blues are not alone in their pursuit, however; Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also credited with an interest in bringing the physical forward back to British shores. All three clubs view Nunez as a high-upside gamble whose raw pace could flourish in a new tactical environment.

For Nunez, this potential transfer represents an opportunity for professional vindication. After a rollercoaster tenure on Merseyside where he became a lightning rod for debate, the prospect of a second act in the world's most-watched league is an enticing one.