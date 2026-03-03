Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty
Liverpool flop Darwin Nunez in line for shock Premier League return after losing Al-Hilal spot to Karim Benzema
Premier League return on the cards?
Nunez is reportedly eyeing a sensational return to the Premier League this summer after a turbulent stint in the Saudi Pro League. After a high-profile move to Al-Hilal in August, which was intended to provide a fresh start away from the intense scrutiny of the British media, the 26-year-old has found himself at a crossroads. His time in the Middle East has failed to yield the long-term stability he sought, prompting several English heavyweights to put the forward back on their recruitment radars.
According to ChronicleLive, Chelsea have emerged as a primary contender for the striker’s signature as they continue an exhaustive search for a reliable focal point. The Blues are not alone in their pursuit, however; Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also credited with an interest in bringing the physical forward back to British shores. All three clubs view Nunez as a high-upside gamble whose raw pace could flourish in a new tactical environment.
For Nunez, this potential transfer represents an opportunity for professional vindication. After a rollercoaster tenure on Merseyside where he became a lightning rod for debate, the prospect of a second act in the world's most-watched league is an enticing one.
- Getty Images
The Benzema effect at Al-Hilal
Nunez’s departure from Liverpool was part of a significant squad overhaul, but his transition to Al-Hilal has been complicated by the arrival of a global icon. While the initial £54 million deal saw him handed a leading role, the landscape shifted dramatically in January when the Saudi giants secured the signing of Real Madrid legend and Ballon d'Or winner Benzema. The Frenchman’s presence has fundamentally altered the squad's hierarchy.
The veteran’s arrival has seen Nunez pushed down the pecking order, struggling to maintain his place in the starting XI for marquee fixtures. Despite recording a respectable nine goals in 24 appearances this season, the Uruguayan has found it difficult to convince the management he should start ahead of Benzema. This lack of guaranteed minutes has fueled the narrative that Nunez is ready to leave Riyadh in search of a club where he can be the primary offensive weapon.
The financial might of the interested Premier League trio means that meeting Nunez’s wage demands and a potential transfer fee should not be an insurmountable obstacle. Al-Hilal may be willing to negotiate a departure to free up a foreign player slot and wages for further reinforcements. This alignment of interests suggests that a deal could be struck relatively quickly once the summer window officially opens.
Redemption mission
The narrative surrounding Nunez has always been one of potential versus production. During his time at Liverpool, he showed glimpses of world-class ability, often followed by baffling misses that made him a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons. However, at 26, the striker is entering his physical prime and possesses rare attributes that remain highly coveted by top-tier managers.
His ability to stretch defences and create chaos is exactly what Newcastle and Chelsea are looking for. The Blues, in particular, have lacked a clinical edge in the final third despite heavy investment, and there is a belief that Nunez’s high-octane approach could unlock new dimensions in their attacking play. The Magpies, meanwhile, see him as a player who could thrive under Eddie Howe.
The competition for Nunez's signature is expected to be fierce given his availability. While London and the North East represent very different projects, Nunez's primary motivation appears to be a desire to prove himself in a league where he was frequently mocked for his inconsistency.
- Getty Images Sport
The final push in Saudi Arabia
As the Saudi Pro League season edges towards its climax, Al-Hilal are currently locked in a tense title race, trailing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr at the top by just three points. Nunez will likely play a role off the bench or in rotated lineups as Al-Hilal attempt to overhaul the leaders in the final weeks of the campaign. Next up, Al Hilal will face Al Najma in the Saudi Pro League at the Kingdom Arena on Friday.
