Liverpool fans will love him! Florian Wirtz backed to become Anfield favourite as former Germany stars hint at reason Bayer Leverkusen star snubbed Bayern Munich for Arne Slot's team
Ex-Germany stars Lothar Matthaus and Didi Hamann have claimed that Florian Wirtz will become a fan favourite at Liverpool after he joins the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wirtz set to reject Bayern for Liverpool
- Matthaus and Hamann understand decision
- Hamann feels that Wirtz will be Liverpool favourite