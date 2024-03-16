Liverpool fan handed three-year banning order after throwing glass bottle at Manchester United team bus, as teams prepare to renew hostilities in FA Cup quarter-final
A Liverpool fan has been given a three-year football banning order after throwing a glass bottle at the Manchester United team bus.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd bus attacked before Liverpool game
- Cleary convicted of causing criminal damage
- Liverpool fan Cleary given three-year ban