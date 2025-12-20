Liverpool dealt bitter injury blow as substitute Alexander Isak limps out of Tottenham clash seconds after scoring opening goal

Isak was named on the bench for the encounter in north London but he was introduced at half-time, with the scores level and Spurs down to 10 men after Xavi Simons was sent off for a late tackle on Virgil van Dijk. The Sweden international scored the opening goal in the 56th minute but was substituted just minutes later, having been left on the turf by a desperate lunge from Van de Ven as he attempted to block his shot. Isak was replaced by Jeremie Frimpong, with medical staff helping the striker leave the field.

More to follow...