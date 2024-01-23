Liverpool confirm Mohamed Salah's return from AFCON for injury rehab despite Egypt manager Rui Victoria's stinging criticism of Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool confirm Mohamed Salah's return from AFCON for injury rehab despite Egypt manager Rui Victoria's stinging criticism of Jurgen KloppChris BurtonGettyMohamed SalahLiverpoolEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsPremier LeagueLiverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah is returning to England in order to undergo treatment on an injury that is “worse than first feared”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowForward picked up knock on international dutyHas undergone two X-rays on problemFreed by Pharaohs to head back to Merseyside