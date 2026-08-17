AFP
'Not perfect' - Andoni Iraola sends clear message after Liverpool win final friendly
Liverpool end pre-season with Como victory
Liverpool concluded their 2026-27 pre-season programme on a victorious note with a 2-0 win over Italian outfit Como at Anfield on Sunday evening. First-half finishes from Gakpo and debutant Jacquet secured the win for the Reds. The fixture was the second meeting between the two clubs on the day, following a goalless draw at the AXA Training Centre earlier in the afternoon.
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Iraola demands time to build team chemistry
Reflecting on the victory, Iraola highlighted the importance of entering the new campaign with positive momentum and organizational discipline.
"I think we need a little bit this feeling of finishing with a clean sheet, winning the game," Iraola explained on the club's official website. "Still, the first half has been better than the second, but at least we kept our organisation, our composure and we found a way to finish with a clean sheet, 2-0. I think we needed this feeling before we start.
"I think we are better than we were last week. Still, I hope next week we are better than we were today. It's normal but first halves are still better than second halves. But today a lot of players played 90 minutes, 80 minutes and they finished [with] no cramps, apparently nothing major.
"So, it's keep building these fitness levels, this also [mentality] even when you are not as fresh [to] keep the focus so you don't make the big mistakes. I think it's an improvement but still – especially second half – we need to be better."
Adapting to new tactical demands
Iraola praised the squad's commitment as the players continue adapting to his specific tactical instructions, particularly when out of possession.
"Yes, I think everyone understands," Iraola said. "We need every player, every time, every minute, every action – and that's the commitment. I'm very happy with the attitude of the players. They are training really well.
"I am asking them to do things that are a little bit different – especially without the ball – and I think they are trying to get it. Obviously now still we are not perfect. We have things to improve but I'm very happy with their attitude, their willingness to be on the same page, and we will get there."
- AFP
Premier League opener against Newcastle awaits
With the pre-season match schedule now complete, Liverpool turn their focus toward their opening Premier League fixture away at Newcastle United.
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