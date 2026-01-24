Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
'Cost us 10 goals this season' - Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk slammed for rookie error leading to Bournemouth goal
Van Dijk fails to clear before Evanilson strikes in Bournemouth loss
Midway through the first half, a hopeful long ball was punted forward from the back by Bournemouth, one which seemed like it would be relatively straightforward for Van Dijk to handle. However, the Netherlands international misjudged the situation and failed to connect with the ball properly. Scott quickly gathered it and set up Evanilson who put Andoni Iraola's side into the lead, but the issues didn't stop there.
Joe Gomez collided with goalkeeper Alisson Gomez and was unable to continue, with Wataru Endo being called from the substitutes bench as his replacement. However, the Japan international only came onto the pitch in the 35th minute, two minutes after Alex Jimenez had made it 2-0.
That farce provoked criticism from Jamie Redknapp, who said on Sky Sports: “You can tell it’s a bad collision, and with Joe Gomez’s history with injuries. Then you get seven minutes to make a substitution. This is one opportunity, this is a free-kick. Endo comes on, he’s obviously not ready at this minute, I’ve no idea why, you’re now playing with 10 men.
“Arne Slot is thinking ‘we’ve got to make a change because we don’t want to concede another goal’. They’re telling him what to do, just get him on the pitch, don’t worry about giving him all that information right now, you could concede a goal.
“That was two minutes, they still wait seven minutes.”
Van Dijk did manage to half the deficit just before half-time and Dominik Szoboszlai then slammed in from a free-kick in the second half, but a scrappy goal from Amine Adli earned Bournemouth a late 3-2 victory at Vitality Stadium.
The reaction on social media
Van Dijk may have scored relatively shortly after his mistake, notching his first Premier League goal of the season, but that didn't shield him from the criticism of fans on social media.
@KopiteAndrew said: "Van Dijk defending yet again. Said it many times he gets away with murder. Absolutely shocking defending from him yet again, he has cost us about 10 goals this season. Trying to be casual, just put it in the stands."
@adam_king91 wrote: "Virgin van Dijk, one of the most overrated defenders in the Premier League. Makes countless mistakes and just blames everyone else."
@OrangeMentosSzn added: "Van Dijk can't tackle, can't hold a line, can't clear the ball. Honestly the most overrated defender in the game history."
@Scaife51 claimed: "I absolutely love Van Dijk make no mistake about it but this whole sticking your arms in the air and pointing a finger at your teammate when you’ve c****d up needs to stop."
@_Utdbaki concluded: "I always remember the saying 'leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football has left Van Dijk. At this top level, he needs to call it a day and move."
Liverpool's unbeaten run comes to an end
After a strong start to the campaign, Liverpool suffered a complete lack of form as they fell out of Premier League title contention. Manager Slot had managed to stop the rot with a 13-game unbeaten streak, though that run did include six draws and has now come to an end thanks to Adli's late winner for Bournemouth.
The Reds remain fourth in the Premier League, although they could drop down the table later this weekend with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Brentford and Newcastle United all within three points of them ahead of their games on Sunday.
Reds look to nail down top-eight spot in Champions League
While there have been inconsistencies in the Premier League, Liverpool have been impressive in the Champions League, where they sit fourth in the league phase table. They return to European action on Wednesday night when they will look to confirm a top-eight place by beating Azerbaijani side Qarabag at Anfield.
Should they be successful, the Reds would avoid having to play in the knockout round play-offs and instead go straight to the last 16 of the competition. After that game, Liverpool face some difficult opponents in February with games against Newcastle, Manchester City, Sunderland and Brighton on the horizon.
