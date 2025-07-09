Why Liverpool could join Arsenal in transfer race for Real Madrid's Rodrygo with Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. set to miss out - explained

Liverpool are reportedly weighing a move for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo as they brace themselves for Luis Diaz's possible departure this summer. With increasing speculation surrounding the Colombian's future at Anfield, the Reds could rival Arsenal for the signature of the Brazilian star, who may be edging closer to his own exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rodrygo's future at Real under the scanner

Liverpool & Arsenal have set their sights on the winger

Brazilian remains open to a move to the Premier League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱