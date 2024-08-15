'Nobody wants to go to Liverpool!' - Arne Slot's side brutally mocked by Spanish press as Martin Zubimendi joins Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandes in rejecting Anfield switch
Liverpool find themselves at the centre of ridicule in the Spanish media following the latest transfer snub of Real Sociedad player Martin Zubimendi.
- Liverpool struggling to land their targets
- Zubimendi has reportedly rejected the Reds
- Spanish press trolled the Merseyside club