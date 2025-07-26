This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Blow for Liverpool! Arne Slot confirms Joe Gomez has departed pre-season tour of Asia after suffering Achilles injury

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has prematurely ended his participation in the club’s ongoing pre-season tour of Asia with a discomfort in his Achilles. The 28-year-old was flown back to England for further evaluation following concerns that arose during a training session at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on Thursday.

  • Gomez has picked up an achilles injury
  • Will no longer play a part in pre-season
  • Slot running short on natural centre-backs
