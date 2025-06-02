Lionesses primed for the world champions! England handed double boost ahead of Spain Nations League showdown as Alessia Russo & Ella Toone return

Alessia Russo and Ella Toone are both fit to feature for England against Spain on Tuesday, after missing the Lionesses' win over Portugal on Friday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Russo & Toone missed Friday's win over Portugal

But are part of a fully-fit England squad to face Spain

Lionesses without just one player due to suspension Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱