Lionesses star Lauren Hemp explains why she has 'nothing but good memories' of Australia after returning to scene of England's World Cup final defeat on Man City's pre-season tour
Lionesses star Lauren Hemp says her memories of Australia are only 'good' after returning for the first time since England's World Cup final defeat.
- Lionesses star Hemp back in Australia in pre-season
- First time Down Under since World Cup final loss
- But Man City winger explains lack of negative feelings