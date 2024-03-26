Lionesses squad: Arsenal star Leah Williamson returns after swift recovery from hamstring blow as Esme Morgan surprisingly makes cut ahead of Maya Le Tissier
Leah Williamson is set to make her long-awaited England return after being included in the Lionesses' April squad, at the expense of Maya Le Tissier.
- Williamson set for first England game in a year
- Defender back after hamstring injury in February
- Le Tissier misses out but Morgan makes cut