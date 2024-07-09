'We've got our body armour on!' - Lionesses star Millie Bright jokes about watching England men's Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands with Dutch boss Sarina Wiegman
England women's star Millie Bright says her team-mates are ready for the worst when they watch the men's team face Netherlands with Sarina Wiegman.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lionesses to watch men's team in action
- Three Lions face coach Wiegman's home nation
- Bright joked players will wear body armour