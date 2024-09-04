Lucy Bronze Chelsea 2024Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

'It was fate' - Lionesses star Lucy Bronze reveals conversation that led to Chelsea transfer and why she believes move has made England boss Sarina Wiegman 'happy'

L. BronzeChelsea FC WomenWSLChampions LeagueEnglandWomen's footballS. WiegmanS. Bompastor

Lionesses star Lucy Bronze has revealed the 'fate' conversation that led her to Chelsea, a move she believes has pleased England boss Sarina Wiegman.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bronze joined Chelsea from Barcelona this summer
  • England star explains conversation that led to move
  • And why Lionesses boss Wiegman is 'happy'
Article continues below