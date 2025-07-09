Lionesses icon Jill Scott helps Man City announce arrival of Sydney Lohmann from Bayern Munich after sweary encounter in Euro 2022 final
Man City have made Sydney Lohmann their third summer signing, with the Germany midfielder penning a three-year deal after joining from Bayern Munich.
- Man City sign Lohmann from Bayern Munich
- Germany midfielder signs three-year deal
- Lionesses icon Scott hilariously helps in announcement