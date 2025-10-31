Getty Images Sport
'I'm in a really happy relationship' - Lionesses hero Mary Earps reveals same-sex relationship as she opens up on sexuality for first time in new autobiography
Earps hoping to inspire others
Earps has chosen to disclose details to the BBC ahead of the publication of her memoir, of which an extract can be read on The Guardian. The goalkeeper felt it better to share details of her sexuality so it doesn't distract from other themes in the book, which includes her struggles with mental health.
Her manager, Tina Taylor, said Earps hopes that by being open about her life will inspire others to have the 'confidence to live authentically'. "After the World Cup, the outpouring of love and support really showed Mary the impact she's had, and she was deeply touched by it," Taylor said.
"By sharing details of her life away from football - something she's never done before - Mary is telling her story in her own way. It's honest and authentic."
'I'm in a really happy relationship'
In a statement to the BBC, Earps said: "I've always tried to keep my personal life separate from my professional one, but it would have felt inauthentic not to include something so important to me in this book.
"I'm in a really happy relationship. The people closest to me have always known, and I feel ready and happy to share that with everyone else now."
In May 2024, she was handed an MBE by Prince William and spoke of the importance of being a "trailblazer" and a role model.
"I'm a very ambitious person, a very hard-working person, and I think to try and push boundaries and try and be a pioneer for change, in many ways, is something that I really enjoy doing, and hopefully I can do for the rest of my career," Earps said in an interview in August 2024.
"As Lionesses, one of the things that really sets us apart from other teams is how strong we are in our values and what we stand for."
'Bad behaviour is being rewarded'
In her autobiography 'All In', which is being serialised by The Guardian, Earps speaks candidly about Hannah Hampton and that "bad behaviour is being rewarded" when the rival goalkeeper was restored to the England squad for Euro 2022.
Earps says Hampton's "behaviour behind the scenes had frequently risked derailing training sessions and team resources" as England went the distance on home turf three years ago.
Earps played every game of Euro 2022 and the 2023 World Cup, while Hampton was a member of the England squad for both tournaments but dropped briefly following the tournament in England.
In an interview with The Guardian to accompany the serialisation, Earps said: "I think we had different ideas of what being a teammate should be. I think there was a mismatch, a misalignment, of values."
And when asked to elaborate on what the disruptive behaviour was, Earps replied: "I don’t want to go into the specifics because it’s not my place … She is a very good goalkeeper and I’ve tried to draw a line under all that. I have messaged her privately to say: ‘Look, no bad blood.’"
'It was harder to find that fight in me'
Hampton revealed earlier this year that a story about the reasoning why she was dropped from 2022 almost saw her quit football. "It was harder to find that fight in me to prove people wrong, but somehow I managed it," Hampton told Elle in June.
"I had all my friends and my family around me at the time to guide me in the right direction and keep me going. It’s worked out for the best – I’ve got a lot to thank them for."
In April this year, England head coach Sarina Wiegman confirmed that Hampton was her first choice goalkeeper, which saw Earps dramatically retire from international football shortly before Euro 2025 in Switzerland.
England would go on to win the competition, beating Spain in the final 3-1 on penalties.
