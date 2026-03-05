Lionesses star Georgia Stanway is showing why she will be an elite summer signing as Arsenal transfer looms

Stanway is out of contract at Bayern Munich this summer, and since announcing that she will not sign a new deal with the German club, it has become crystal clear that she will be joining Arsenal on a free transfer. Asked earlier this week how close she is to sorting out her future, the midfielder replied: "Very close. I've had lots of talks with people, also talks with Sarina [Wiegman], and you'll find out sooner or later."

It's one of the worst kept secrets in women's football, as is the also seemingly imminent arrival in north London of Ona Batlle from Barcelona on another free transfer. But that neither of these deals will surprise anyone when they are finally announced doesn't mean they are not great signings. Quite the opposite, in fact, with Stanway's two-goal performance for England this week only further underlining why this move is a great fit for both her and for Arsenal.