'We were far superior' - Lionesses branded 'time-wasters' by beaten Spain stars after England win Euro 2025 on penalties

Spain have lashed out at England following their heartbreaking Euro 2025 final defeat on penalties, accusing the Lionesses of time-wasting and calling them lucky champions. Despite dominating large parts of the game, La Roja fell short in the shootout as England defended their European crown in dramatic fashion in Switzerland with Hannah Hampton playing a key role.

England beat Spain on penalties to win Euro 2025

Spain dominate stats but fall short in the final

Lionesses branded "lucky" and "time-wasters"