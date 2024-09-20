Lionesses star Alex Greenwood named new Man City captain after Steph Houghton's retirement - but Cityzens boss Gareth Taylor explains why she won't always wear armband despite 'easy' decision
Lionesses star Alex Greenwood has been named Man City's new club captain following Steph Houghton's retirement, but she won't always wear the armband.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Lionesses star Greenwood named Man City captain
- News follows England icon Houghton's retirement
- But defender won't always wear the armband