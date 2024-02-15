The Lioness line! England women to be honoured as plans to rename London Overground lines revealed by TfL

GettyAmeé RuszkaiThe Lioness line! England women to be honoured as plans to rename London Overground lines revealed by TfLEnglandEuropean ChampionshipWomen's footballTransport for London has announced that it will name one of its London Overground lines after the Lionesses to honour the England team's achievements.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland women honoured with London Overground line'The Lioness line' will run through WembleyFollows iconic achievements under Sarina Wiegman