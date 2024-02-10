Together again! Lionel Messi shares wholesome pictures with wife Antonela Roccuzzo and kids after returning home from Inter Miami's shambolic world tour

Lionel Messi looks happy to have returned to his family after Inter Miami's disastrous run of globe-trotting fixtures.

  • Messi shares wholesome photos
  • Returns home after poor run of games
  • Inter Miami won one of six games on tour

