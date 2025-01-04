GFX Lionel Messi Joe Biden 2025Getty/GOAL
Gill Clark

Inter Miami, Argentina star Lionel Messi declines to attend White House ceremony to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

L. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CF

Magic Johnson, Denzel Washington, Bono, Michael J. Fox among those to attend White House ceremony, Messi absent

  • Messi awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
  • But Argentina hero did not attend ceremony
  • Inter Miami star absent due to 'scheduling conflict'
