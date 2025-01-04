Getty/GOALGill ClarkInter Miami, Argentina star Lionel Messi declines to attend White House ceremony to receive Presidential Medal of FreedomL. MessiMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFMagic Johnson, Denzel Washington, Bono, Michael J. Fox among those to attend White House ceremony, Messi absentArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMessi awarded Presidential Medal of FreedomBut Argentina hero did not attend ceremonyInter Miami star absent due to 'scheduling conflict'Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱